Topeka fire crews put out large brush fire near Kansas River

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire Department crews responded to a large brush fire early Monday near the Kansas River on the city’s north side.

The fire was reported around 6:32 a.m. in a tree line on the north side of the Kansas River, north of the 500 block of N.E. Sardou in the city’s Little Russia neighborhood.

Fire crews used a brush truck to get to the brush fire and had it under control in a matter of about 15 minutes.

However, the pile continued to smolder and produce a large amount of smoke for more than a half-hour.

A steady south breeze took the smoke north and west from the scene.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the blaze.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

