Advertisement

Topeka fire crews put out large brush fire near Kansas River

Topeka Fire Department crews put out a brush fire that produced a large amount of smoke early...
Topeka Fire Department crews put out a brush fire that produced a large amount of smoke early Monday on the north side of the Kansas River, just north of the 500 block of N.E. Sardou.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire Department crews responded to a large brush fire early Monday near the Kansas River on the city’s north side.

The fire was reported around 6:32 a.m. in a tree line on the north side of the Kansas River, north of the 500 block of N.E. Sardou in the city’s Little Russia neighborhood.

Fire crews used a brush truck to get to the brush fire and had it under control in a matter of about 15 minutes.

However, the pile continued to smolder and produce a large amount of smoke for more than a half-hour.

A steady south breeze took the smoke north and west from the scene.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the blaze.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD crews respond to a medical personnel call on the 2800 block of SW James on Saturday, April...
Topeka Police Department investigating suspicious death
The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff's Office requests the public's help in finding Rachael D. Stevens...
Westmoreland woman found in Havensville
A young public radio journalist died after she was struck by a stray bullet inside her Kansas...
A reporter in KC dies after being struck by a bullet in her apartment
Pair of earthquakes shake north-central Kansas
Taggart Darnell Lee is back in jail after a 48 hour escape on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Man who escaped from Kansas jail caught about 48 hours later

Latest News

Stormont Vail offering sports physicals to student athletes
Stormont Vail Events Center's calendar is beginning to fill up for 2021, with graduation...
Events starting to fill Stormont Vail Events Center calendar
Traffic will be restricted this week on Interstate 70 in west Topeka as crews continue...
Crews to resume sign replacement this week on I-70 in Topeka
The C.L. Hoover Opera House in Junction City is set to reopen next week after being shut down...
Junction City opera house set to reopen after being closed for COVID-19