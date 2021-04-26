Advertisement

TOPCity Half Marathon organizers tout success of inaugural race

Runners line up for the start of the TOPCity Half Marathon on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Runners line up for the start of the TOPCity Half Marathon on Saturday, April 24, 2021.(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Organizers of the TOPCity Half Marathon and 5k are celebrating the success of the inaugural in-person race.

274 runners from 13 states ran in the half marathon and 5K on Saturday.

The course took racers through sites in the capitol city including the statehouse, Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site, the Shunga Trail, and Hummer Sports Park before finishing at Evergy Plaza.

Marc Price, one of the organizers told Shawnee Co. Commissioners Monday in spite of the hardships the pandemic caused last year, the in-person race was worth the wait.

“We hope to make this an annual event, 2020 was supposed to be our inaugural year and it ended up turning into a virtual event because of COVID, we’re already talking about next year how we can make it bigger and better,” he said.

Price said organizers hope to host events throughout the year and are hoping to host a free 5K for kids in the community this fall.

