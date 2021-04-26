Summer-like heat tomorrow, storms return Tuesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you are a fan of summer, the next couple of days are for you! Highs Monday will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s. It is due to the strong southerly winds bringing up rich warm air from the Gulf of Mexico. Winds will be gusting from the south 40-50mph tomorrow afternoon. We’ll see similar conditions Tuesday, ahead of our next storm system.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds breezy from the S at 10-15 with gusts to 25.

Tomorrow: Sunny skies. Summer-like heat with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Winds very windy from the S at 15-25 with gusts of 40-50mph.

Gusty winds in excess of 45mph are expected Monday (WIBW)

Winds will be very gusty the next couple of days so it will be best to avoid any outdoor burning. Even though we are seeing moisture being drawn up from the Gulf with dew points getting into the upper 50s, any fire that develops will have the potential to quickly become out of control.

We will continue to see the summer-like heat into Tuesday ahead of a cold front that will be pushing through Tuesday night. Skies during the day on Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs reaching the upper 80s and low 90s once again.

Our next storm system moves in late Tuesday afternoon into the evening hours bringing the chance for strong and possibly severe storms, although the highest threats will remain to our south. We will be watching the placement of the dryline and a slow moving cold front that may become stationary over northwest Kansas. Storms will likely fire along and ahead of these fronts in a warm, unstable environment.

We are in a Marginal risk of severe storms for Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. Our main concerns with storms will be damaging wind gusts of 60+mph and large hail to golf ball size. The tornado threat is very low, but its not zero. Make sure you have several ways to receive weather warnings! Download the WIBW weather app for free in the app store/google play!

Extended Forecast (WIBW)

Once the cold front passes through, our temperatures will fall back to normal Wednesday, back into the 60s. Skies will begin clearing out Thursday with highs rebounding back into the 70s by the end of the week.

Next weekend looks to be fantastic with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s!

Taking Action:

1. Avoid any outdoor burning Monday!

2. Stay updated to the forecast regarding Tuesdays severe weather potential. Have the WIBW weather app handy!

