Stormont Vail offering sports physicals to student athletes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health is offering sports physicals to all middle and high school student-athletes this weekend.

The event will be held Saturday, May 1st at Cotton O’Neil Kanza Park located at 2660 SW 3rd Street in Topeka.

The sports physicals will be given from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m and are hosted by Stormont Vail Health and Cotton O’Neil Orthopedics and Sports Medicine.

Each physical costs $20 and student-athletes do not have to be an active patient of Stormont Vail or Cotton O’Neil to participate.

