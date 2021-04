TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man in relation to a recently-recovered stolen vehicle that is connected to multiple burglaries and thefts.

If you have any information, you can call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

We would like to speak with anyone to help identify the individual in these photos in regard to a stolen vehicle that was recovered and is related to multiple burglaries and thefts.



If you have any info please contact RCPD at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777. pic.twitter.com/D3rg266bbO — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) April 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.