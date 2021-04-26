Advertisement

Police say man shot and killed Sunday in Kansas City

Authorities say a man was shot and killed early Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri.
Authorities say a man was shot and killed early Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a man was shot and killed early Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police Department spokeswoman Officer Donna Drake said officers were called to the area near East 29th Street and Jackson Avenue around 5 a.m. Sunday when gunshots were reported.

About a block away from where the shooting was reported officers found a man with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

The man died at the scene. Police did not immediately release the victim’s identity and no arrests were reported Sunday morning.

The shooting death is the 47th homicide reported in Kansas City so far this year.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD crews respond to a medical personnel call on the 2800 block of SW James on Saturday, April...
Topeka Police Department investigating suspicious death
Pair of earthquakes shake north-central Kansas
Taggart Darnell Lee is back in jail after a 48 hour escape on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Man who escaped from Kansas jail caught about 48 hours later
Construction is currently stopped on apartments behind Hummer Sports Park
Construction stopped on independent living apartments
A car is being towed after rolling over following an accident on I-70 westbound. (April 24, 2021)
Crews responding to a car flipped on I-70 Westbound

Latest News

Two Kansas women arrested in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol told the FBI they...
Two Kansas women arrested in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
A young public radio journalist has died after being struck by a stray bullet inside her Kansas...
A reporter in KC dies after being struck by a bullet in her apartment
ESU wins Game 1 6-3 over Washburn
ESU wins Game 1 6-3 over Washburn
LifeHouse 3rd annual chalk event
LifeHouse hosted their 3rd annual Sidewalk Chalk for Children