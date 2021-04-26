Police say man shot and killed Sunday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a man was shot and killed early Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police Department spokeswoman Officer Donna Drake said officers were called to the area near East 29th Street and Jackson Avenue around 5 a.m. Sunday when gunshots were reported.

About a block away from where the shooting was reported officers found a man with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

The man died at the scene. Police did not immediately release the victim’s identity and no arrests were reported Sunday morning.

The shooting death is the 47th homicide reported in Kansas City so far this year.

