Police identify woman whose weekend death is being investigated as ‘suspicious’ in nature

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police have identified the woman whose death this weekend on the city’s southwest side is being investigated as “suspicious” in nature.

The woman, Hester Workman, 46, was found dead Saturday night at a home in the 2800 block of S.W. James.

Police said earlier that officers were called around 7:13 p.m. Saturday to a residence in the 2800 block of S.W. James.

Officers were responding to a 911 call requesting medical personnel at that location, police officials said.

Upon their arrival, officers found an adult female -- later identified as Workman -- who was deceased.

Workman’s death is being investigated as “suspicious” in nature, police said.

Her death hadn’t been ruled a homicide as of mid-morning Monday.

Police officials on Monday morning said the investigation into Workman’s death is ongoing.

Anyone with information may call police detectives at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

