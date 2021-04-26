Advertisement

Nearing 100th birthday, former riveter credits early lesson for long life

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As her 100th birthday on approaches on May 2, Katie Sherrow takes comfort in the little joys of life like taking care of the yardwork on her 11 acres of land.

“When I was 99, they asked me how it felt to be 99 and I said, ‘I don’t know I’ve never been there before’ but I feel, for my age, I’m feeling good,” she said.

Sherrow’s known the importance of working hard her whole life.

She worked on the homefront during World War II as a riveter work she takes pride in to this day.

“I had to repair ships and airplanes that had been brought in from overseas the ones that could make it,” she said.

“You felt like you were in the line of duty there because most of the blood was in the back of the B-17 where the air gunner was.”

Her storied work history and passion for fitness has taught her things that have helped her figure out the secret to a long life.

“Exercise and proper food and associating with young people as much as I can,” she said.

“You need to know when enough is enough and not to push yourself through it.”

She said she keeps learning things that will help her in the next phase of life.

“This virus I’ve noticed everyone’s thinking of more kind things to do for people.”

