Monday night forecast: Windy and warm

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Warm and windy again tomorrow, mid 80s to even low 90s possible. Storms develop Tuesday night and last into Wednesday where the risk for strong or severe storms is possible.

While the risk of severe weather doesn’t look as high as it did late last week, there were signs over the weekend the risk was starting to come down and that continues in the latest model runs, that doesn’t mean severe weather won’t occur. In fact if it does it may be Tuesday night possibly even when you’re asleep. A lot can change between today and tomorrow with the specific ingredients that would determine when/where storms develop and how severe they will be so keep checking back and no matter what just prepare.

Today: There will be some high clouds overhead for much of the day (filtered sunshine) but that won’t keep highs from warming up to our warmest day of the year so far. Mid 80s to low 90s and there may be enough humidity for a heat index a couple degrees above the actual air temperature. Wind advisory south of I-70 with an extreme fire danger that in north-central KS. Winds S/SW 20-35, gusts up to 45 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the low-mid 60s. Winds S 10-20, gusts up to 35 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Slight chance of a pop up shower/storm after 5pm. Highs in the mid-upper 80s. Winds S 10-20, gusts up to 35 mph.

Scattered showers/storms will be likely Tuesday night into Wednesday. There will be breaks in the activity and as this will be our only opportunity of rain for the week everyone should get at least 0.25″ of rainfall. Highest chance of severe weather (if we get any) is Tuesday night with the threat decreasing on Wednesday.

Wednesday through Friday will have highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s and lows getting cooler as well. Great window opening weather by the end of the week!

Temperatures do warm up over the weekend where highs will be back in the low 80s. There does remain some uncertainty by next work week including if there’s going to be some storms developing next Monday but will keep it dry for now and continue to monitor the model trends.

Taking Action:

With the hot and somewhat muggy day (especially for April standards) make sure you’re staying hydrated and drink plenty of water especially if you’re going to be outside for an extended period of time. Outdoor burning is discouraged for all of northeast Kansas due to the strong winds but especially in north-central KS where the fire danger threat is highest. While the risk for severe weather overall is highest in south-central KS tomorrow into tomorrow night, stay updated in case there are changes to our severe weather threat in northeast KS especially with any storms that move in Tuesday evening. Wednesday will be the only day with rain in the forecast otherwise the other days will be dry.

Hail/wind threat with storms that develop mainly after sunset Tuesday (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.