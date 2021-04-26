Advertisement

Man injured when making U-turn on turnpike near Emporia

A 76-year-old man was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision Sunday afternoon on...
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon after he was injured while attempting to make a U-turn on the Kansas Turnpike, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 2:33 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 35 just before the entrance to the Emporia toll plaza.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2018 Kia Stinger car entered the roadway from the entrance ramp and attempted to cut across all lanes of traffic to make an illegal U-turn when it struck a Lexus GX4 sport utility vehicle.

The driver of the Kia, Robert Lee Moore, 76, of Sublette, was taken to Newman Regional Hospital in Emporia for treatment of possible injuries. The patrol said Moore was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Lexus, Staci Lyn Stroud, 51, of Flower Mound, Texas, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Stroud was wearing a seat belt.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles.

