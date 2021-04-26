Advertisement

KS State Treasurer’s Office celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week with $10,000 giveaway

By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers is celebrating National Teacher Appreciation Week, which runs May 3-7, by giving away ten, $1,000 awards to Kansas teachers.

“Kansas teachers have worked tirelessly to overcome the countless challenges they have encountered over the past year, and I thought they deserved a little extra recognition this National Teacher Appreciation Week,” said Rogers. “I’m excited to have this opportunity to give back to those who give up so much for the sake of our children and grandchildren.”

Kansans are invited to nominate their favorite teacher using this online form. Nominations will be accepted until 12:00 pm on April 30. Two randomly-chosen winners will be announced each day starting May 3. The awards will be paid through the Treasurer’s Office’s partnership with Learning Quest 529 Savings Plans. Winners will have a choice to receive a scholarship or a contribution to a new or existing 529 Savings Plan.

