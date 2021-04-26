Advertisement

KBI looking for $72k in seized cash that went missing from Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABILENE, Kan. (AP) - More than $72,000 in seized cash went missing from a central Kansas sheriff’s department sometime after a drug bust on I-70 in January 2017.

The state Bureau of Investigation says it still has open cases involving employees of the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department in Abilene, though investigations of the former sheriff and the missing money are closed.

The ex-sheriff lost his August 2020 primary race to a former long-term employee and two top KBI officials said in a court document that the agency’s investigations were hindered by a “fear of retribution.” And there’s still no explanation of what happened to the missing money.

