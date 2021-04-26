Advertisement

Kansas to resume administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

This week the U.S. will resume use of the single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment will be resuming administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine following the CDC’s announcement encouraging the resumption of the vaccine.

“Today, Kansas will resume administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “After a brief pause and a thorough review, the CDC and FDA have determined the vaccine is safe and effective. Whether it’s the Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer or Moderna, I strongly encourage every Kansan to get vaccinated as soon as they can.”

Administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused April 13 by the CDC and FDA following reports of rare blood clots. After examining available data, the organizations decided that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the relatively low risks of developing blood clots.

Kansas will receive a shipment of 1,700 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine the week of May 3.

