Kansas Ballet performs weekend shows at Topeka Zoo

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo and The Kansas Ballet partnered for a special performance for the Zoo’s Awaken the Senses event.

The collaboration between the Kansas Ballet and the Topeka Zoo began in 2019 and now they are continuing their partnership for the zoo’s latest event, Awaken the Senses.

“We have the partnership with the zoo to bring this very unique ballet called carnival of the animals as a part of the awaken the sense program at the zoo to celebrate I believe its the re-launch of the Japanese gardens here,” said director, Stephanie Heston.

The Carnival of Animals marked the Kansas Ballet’s first public performances since the pandemic.

“We had some live stream performances in the season and then we had some invite only where we had some really small audiences but this is the first time since we have had a public showing since.”

Even though there was a pause in performances, the dancers didn’t take a break.

“Our community inside of our ballet bubble has been very supportive throughout this time our dancers have been working hard, in the beginning they were working in their basements on zoom and they have been dancing in masks for a year and they are really, really inspiring.”

After months of making due, the Kansas Ballet is back on stage where they belong.

“We are performing artists and without the audience and the live feed back from the audience, it just doesn’t have the same spark so they are having a tremendous time here.”

