Junction City opera house set to reopen after being closed for COVID-19

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City opera house is set to reopen next week after being shut down for an extended period because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The JC Post reports that an open house will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, May 3, at the C.L. Hoover Opera House, located at 135 W. 7th in downtown Junction City.

Attendees can learn about accomplishments during the opera house closure, including installation of a new wireless network for the building.

Other projects completed during the coronavirus-related shutdown include a new kitchenette in the Montgomery Room on the opera house’s second floor.

Various organizations -- including the Junction City Little Theater, JC Main Street, the Community Band and the Junction City Arts Council -- will make presentations during the open house.

Following the May 3 event, the opera house will return to regular business hours Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to the JC Post, opera house co-directors Joe Markley and Sheila Markley said rentals will be scheduled and shows will be eased in as the pandemic improves. The Little Theater will plan youth programs in June and early July.

