Advertisement

Junction City opera house set to reopen after being closed for COVID-19

The C.L. Hoover Opera House in Junction City is set to reopen next week after being shut down...
The C.L. Hoover Opera House in Junction City is set to reopen next week after being shut down for an extended period because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the JC Post.(JC Post)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City opera house is set to reopen next week after being shut down for an extended period because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The JC Post reports that an open house will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, May 3, at the C.L. Hoover Opera House, located at 135 W. 7th in downtown Junction City.

Attendees can learn about accomplishments during the opera house closure, including installation of a new wireless network for the building.

Other projects completed during the coronavirus-related shutdown include a new kitchenette in the Montgomery Room on the opera house’s second floor.

Various organizations -- including the Junction City Little Theater, JC Main Street, the Community Band and the Junction City Arts Council -- will make presentations during the open house.

Following the May 3 event, the opera house will return to regular business hours Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to the JC Post, opera house co-directors Joe Markley and Sheila Markley said rentals will be scheduled and shows will be eased in as the pandemic improves. The Little Theater will plan youth programs in June and early July.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD crews respond to a medical personnel call on the 2800 block of SW James on Saturday, April...
Topeka Police Department investigating suspicious death
The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff's Office requests the public's help in finding Rachael D. Stevens...
Westmoreland woman found in Havensville
Pair of earthquakes shake north-central Kansas
A young public radio journalist has died after being struck by a stray bullet inside her Kansas...
A reporter in KC dies after being struck by a bullet in her apartment
Taggart Darnell Lee is back in jail after a 48 hour escape on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Man who escaped from Kansas jail caught about 48 hours later

Latest News

A 76-year-old man was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision Sunday afternoon on...
Man injured when making U-turn on turnpike near Emporia
First Alert Windy
Monday forecast: Windy and warm
Windy as well
Windy and Warm Today
Kansas Ballet
Kansas Ballet performs weekend shows at Topeka Zoo