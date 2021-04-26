Advertisement

Great Overland Station to host reopening celebration

(WIBW)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Apr. 26, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Great Overland Station will be holding a reopening celebration on Friday, May 7.

Festivities begin at 4:30 pm with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The celebration will continue with live performances by Santa Fe Band and Kyler Carpenter, as well as a Zumba class on the lawn, vendor booths, face painting, barrel train rides, food trucks, and more.

The Station is currently hosting a traveling exhibit from the Watkins Museum of History and Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area called “Demanding a Greater Future: Celebrating a Centennial of Women’s Suffrage”. There is also a new children’s area, Exploration Station. Volunteers will be present to answer any questions and help visitors through the museum.

