Great Overland Station is set to reopen

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -After months of having its doors closed, the station is ready to be open for visitors and with new owners.

“The group that used to run the railroad station was Railroad Heritage INC. and they could no longer operate the building and so Shawnee County Parks and Recreation partnered with them to kind of take over the space and give it a new lease on life,” Lexi Ray said.

With its fascinating local rail history, Ray said it is important for the station to stay open.

“The building has been here since 1927 so it has definitely stood the test of time and has been through that fire in the 90s and so I think that it was just definitely important to the community and to just our history to keep the story going,” she said.

While walking into the station, you may notice some new additions.

“We still have all those favorite exhibits that everyone has seen and some new things we’re redoing is the children’s station and we need it to expiration station in new areas for kids to kind of try the telegraph machine and weigh some baggage and to just kind of get that experience,” Ray said.

Now Shawnee County Parks and Recreation has planned a full timetable of festivities.

“We’re just celebrating the station coming back to the community and we’re going to be featuring some great local food trucks. We’re going to have barrel train rides, also going to have face paint in a photo booth and just some great music from the Santa Fe band so just a lot of great things to enjoy on Friday,” she said.

In hopes of a great turnout, Ray is looking forward to one more thing.

“I’m just thrilled to open up the doors and have a community back in here and just to get this place feeling alive again and it’s just great to think about how this used to be. You know, the station is used to having people coming in and out and I just love to get that feeling back in here, just people’s ideas and thoughts and things like that,” she said.

