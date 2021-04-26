Advertisement

Gov. Kelly signs bipartisan unemployment legislation overhaul

(Kansas Department of Labor)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Monday, Governor Laura Kelly signed Kansas House bill 2196, known as the Unemployment Legislation bill, with bipartisan support.

“After a decade of neglect, this bipartisan legislation is another important step to address and resolve the issues facing the Kansas Department of Labor,” Governor Kelly said. “Critically, this bill will support our ongoing modernization of the 40-year-old IT system that struggled to handle the record volume of claimants and newly created federal programs. This bill and the work accomplished during the legislative session will ensure that the Department of Labor will truly be prepared the next time our state faces an unprecedented economic crisis.”

Kelly’s administration has prioritized the modernization of Kansas’s 40-year-old unemployment computer system, which became overwhelmed by the unprecedented number of unemployment claims coming through during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with the modernization of KDOL’s computer system, the legislation addresses other unemployment components, including:

  • Keeping regular unemployment insurance benefits at 26 weeks through Sept. 5
  • Increasing the number of claimants connected to employment services at the Kansas Department of Commerce
  • Ensuring employers are held harmless for fraudulently filed claims
  • Expanding the Department of Labor’s capacity to address claimant appeals

For more information on HB 2196, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD crews respond to a medical personnel call on the 2800 block of SW James on Saturday, April...
Topeka Police Department investigating suspicious death
The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff's Office requests the public's help in finding Rachael D. Stevens...
Westmoreland woman found in Havensville
A young public radio journalist died after she was struck by a stray bullet inside her Kansas...
A reporter in KC dies after being struck by a bullet in her apartment
Pair of earthquakes shake north-central Kansas
Topeka police have identified a 46-year-old woman whose death Saturday night on the city's...
Police identify woman whose weekend death is being investigated as ‘suspicious’ in nature

Latest News

This week the U.S. will resume use of the single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
Kansas to resume administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccine
KS State Treasurer’s Office celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week with $10,000 giveaway
Jeffrey J. Exon
Police say toddler may have been dead for days before dad called 911
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 4-26-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 4-26-21