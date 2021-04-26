Gov. Kelly signs bipartisan unemployment legislation overhaul

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Monday, Governor Laura Kelly signed Kansas House bill 2196, known as the Unemployment Legislation bill, with bipartisan support.

“After a decade of neglect, this bipartisan legislation is another important step to address and resolve the issues facing the Kansas Department of Labor,” Governor Kelly said. “Critically, this bill will support our ongoing modernization of the 40-year-old IT system that struggled to handle the record volume of claimants and newly created federal programs. This bill and the work accomplished during the legislative session will ensure that the Department of Labor will truly be prepared the next time our state faces an unprecedented economic crisis.”

Kelly’s administration has prioritized the modernization of Kansas’s 40-year-old unemployment computer system, which became overwhelmed by the unprecedented number of unemployment claims coming through during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with the modernization of KDOL’s computer system, the legislation addresses other unemployment components, including:

Keeping regular unemployment insurance benefits at 26 weeks through Sept. 5

Increasing the number of claimants connected to employment services at the Kansas Department of Commerce

Ensuring employers are held harmless for fraudulently filed claims

Expanding the Department of Labor’s capacity to address claimant appeals

