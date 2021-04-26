Girls on the Run Flint Hills hosting Spring 5K

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills is hosting its Spring 5k event on May 1 in Manhattan.

Girls on the Run is a physical-activity-based positive youth development program for girls in 3rd to 8th grade. During the program, the girls train for a celebratory 5k event.

The race is open to the public and all proceeds will benefit Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills. Last year’s 5k was virtual due to COVID-19, but this year it will be in-person at the K-State Office Park. Registration is $30 and includes an event shirt and finishers medal.

Festivities begin at 8:30 am, and the race starts at 9. For more information on how to participate or volunteer, click here.

