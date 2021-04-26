Finalists named for 2021 Small Business Awards
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Finalists have been named for the 40th annual Small Business Awards.
“These local businesses, entrepreneurs and nonprofits have gone above and beyond to provide excellent service in their community,” Dr. Amber Beckley, chair of the Small Business Council, said. “Although there will only be one award recipient per category, each of the nominated finalists serve as models in their own recognized categories.”
GO Topeka and the Small Business Council come together to recognize businesses for inclusiveness, innovation, and community work.
“Small businesses make a difference in their communities every day,” Glenda Washington, SVP of Women & Minority Business Development, GO Topeka, said. “It is a priority for GO Topeka and the Small Business Council to come together to honor the great work and dedication of these outstanding local businesses, entrepreneurs and establishments.”
The winners will be named at a banquet May 11 at the Maner Conference Center, Capitol Plaza Hotel.
Finalists:
Capital City Business of Distinction - An individual who owns 51 percent of a small business and is responsible for the principal operations of the small business.
Dobski & Associates, Inc.
Jamie Hornbaker Agency, LLC
Red Door Home Store
Emerging Entrepreneur Award - Successful business owner who has been in business one to three years.
Dialogue Coffee House
Paper June
Tender Loving Care Nursing Hotel
Innovation Award - A business or organization recognized for the exemplary use and implementation of innovation and progressive practices that have made a significant improvement for customer, company, community or environment.
Evergy Plaza
Milestone Market
South Wind Shelters and Safe Rooms LLC
Minority-Owned Business of Distinction - A minority-owned business is a business that is at least 51 percent owned and operated by one of the following: Native American, Hispanic/Latino, African American, Asian/Pacific Islander or Subcontinent Asian.
Dare to Dream
G’s Cheesecakes and More
Unique Solution Services
Nonprofit Award of Distinction - Must be legally formed as one of the following: 501(c)3, 501(c)4, 501(c)5, 501(c)6.
Capper Foundation
Kansas Children’s Service League
Topeka Habitat for Humanity
Women-Owned Business of Distinction - A woman-owned business is a business that is at least 51 percent owned and operated by a female.
Balanced Property Management
Capital Gymnastics & Athletics
TLJ Consulting
