Finalists named for 2021 Small Business Awards

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Finalists have been named for the 40th annual Small Business Awards.

“These local businesses, entrepreneurs and nonprofits have gone above and beyond to provide excellent service in their community,” Dr. Amber Beckley, chair of the Small Business Council, said. “Although there will only be one award recipient per category, each of the nominated finalists serve as models in their own recognized categories.”

GO Topeka and the Small Business Council come together to recognize businesses for inclusiveness, innovation, and community work.

“Small businesses make a difference in their communities every day,” Glenda Washington, SVP of Women & Minority Business Development, GO Topeka, said. “It is a priority for GO Topeka and the Small Business Council to come together to honor the great work and dedication of these outstanding local businesses, entrepreneurs and establishments.”

The winners will be named at a banquet May 11 at the Maner Conference Center, Capitol Plaza Hotel.

Finalists:

Capital City Business of Distinction - An individual who owns 51 percent of a small business and is responsible for the principal operations of the small business.

Dobski & Associates, Inc.

Jamie Hornbaker Agency, LLC

Red Door Home Store

Emerging Entrepreneur Award - Successful business owner who has been in business one to three years.

Dialogue Coffee House

Paper June

Tender Loving Care Nursing Hotel

Innovation Award - A business or organization recognized for the exemplary use and implementation of innovation and progressive practices that have made a significant improvement for customer, company, community or environment.

Evergy Plaza

Milestone Market

South Wind Shelters and Safe Rooms LLC

Minority-Owned Business of Distinction - A minority-owned business is a business that is at least 51 percent owned and operated by one of the following: Native American, Hispanic/Latino, African American, Asian/Pacific Islander or Subcontinent Asian.

Dare to Dream

G’s Cheesecakes and More

Unique Solution Services

Nonprofit Award of Distinction - Must be legally formed as one of the following: 501(c)3, 501(c)4, 501(c)5, 501(c)6.

Capper Foundation

Kansas Children’s Service League

Topeka Habitat for Humanity

Women-Owned Business of Distinction - A woman-owned business is a business that is at least 51 percent owned and operated by a female.

Balanced Property Management

Capital Gymnastics & Athletics

TLJ Consulting

