Advertisement

Events starting to fill Stormont Vail Events Center calendar

Stormont Vail Events Center's calendar is beginning to fill up for 2021, with graduation...
Stormont Vail Events Center's calendar is beginning to fill up for 2021, with graduation ceremonies, a children's show, concerts, a demolition derby and a rodeo scheduled to be held at the newly renovated facility., which had been essentially shut down for the past year because of COVID-19.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After nearly two years of renovation and another year of being essentially shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Stormont Vail Events Center is starting to see its 2021 calendar fill up.

According to the events center’s website, shows and concerts set for the events center’s Landon Arena include:

Baby Shark Live! at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6.

Stormont Vail Events Center's calendar is beginning to fill up for 2021, with graduation...
Stormont Vail Events Center's calendar is beginning to fill up for 2021, with graduation ceremonies, a children's show, concerts, a demolition derby and a rodeo scheduled to be held at the newly renovated facility., which had been essentially shut down for the past year because of COVID-19.(Phil Anderson)

Casting Crowns and Matthew West in concert, at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.

The Professional Armed Forces Rodeo Association’s 20th 2anniversary021 World Championship Rodeo from Thursday, Oct. 7, to Saturday, Oct. 9.

The Blizzard Bash Demolition Derby 2021, from Thursday, Nov. 11, to Sunday, Nov. 14.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, on Saturday, Dec. 18.

Additionally, three local high schools are scheduled to have their 2021 graduation ceremonies on Sunday, May 16, Landon Arena: Shawnee Heights High School will have its commencement ceremony at 1 p.m.; Seaman High School will have its commencement ceremony at 4 p.m.; and Washburn Rural High School will have its commencement ceremony at 7 p.m. May 16.

In recent months, the Stormont Vail Events Center’s Exhibition Hall has been the site of an alternative facility that provided coronavirus vaccines to individuals.

Other events are scheduled to take place at other facilities at the Stormont Vail Events Center, including Agriculture Hall.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD crews respond to a medical personnel call on the 2800 block of SW James on Saturday, April...
Topeka Police Department investigating suspicious death
The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff's Office requests the public's help in finding Rachael D. Stevens...
Westmoreland woman found in Havensville
A young public radio journalist died after she was struck by a stray bullet inside her Kansas...
A reporter in KC dies after being struck by a bullet in her apartment
Pair of earthquakes shake north-central Kansas
Taggart Darnell Lee is back in jail after a 48 hour escape on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Man who escaped from Kansas jail caught about 48 hours later

Latest News

Stormont Vail offering sports physicals to student athletes
Traffic will be restricted this week on Interstate 70 in west Topeka as crews continue...
Crews to resume sign replacement this week on I-70 in Topeka
Topeka Fire Department crews put out a brush fire that produced a large amount of smoke early...
Topeka fire crews put out large brush fire near Kansas River
The C.L. Hoover Opera House in Junction City is set to reopen next week after being shut down...
Junction City opera house set to reopen after being closed for COVID-19