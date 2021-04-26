Events starting to fill Stormont Vail Events Center calendar

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After nearly two years of renovation and another year of being essentially shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Stormont Vail Events Center is starting to see its 2021 calendar fill up.

According to the events center’s website, shows and concerts set for the events center’s Landon Arena include:

Baby Shark Live! at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6.

Stormont Vail Events Center's calendar is beginning to fill up for 2021, with graduation ceremonies, a children's show, concerts, a demolition derby and a rodeo scheduled to be held at the newly renovated facility., which had been essentially shut down for the past year because of COVID-19. (Phil Anderson)

Casting Crowns and Matthew West in concert, at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.

The Professional Armed Forces Rodeo Association’s 20th 2anniversary021 World Championship Rodeo from Thursday, Oct. 7, to Saturday, Oct. 9.

The Blizzard Bash Demolition Derby 2021, from Thursday, Nov. 11, to Sunday, Nov. 14.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, on Saturday, Dec. 18.

Additionally, three local high schools are scheduled to have their 2021 graduation ceremonies on Sunday, May 16, Landon Arena: Shawnee Heights High School will have its commencement ceremony at 1 p.m.; Seaman High School will have its commencement ceremony at 4 p.m.; and Washburn Rural High School will have its commencement ceremony at 7 p.m. May 16.

In recent months, the Stormont Vail Events Center’s Exhibition Hall has been the site of an alternative facility that provided coronavirus vaccines to individuals.

Other events are scheduled to take place at other facilities at the Stormont Vail Events Center, including Agriculture Hall.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.