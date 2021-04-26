Drivers can expect delays as roadwork begins on K4 highway in Shawnee, Jefferson Counties

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Roadwork on a busy stretch of highway in Shawnee and Jefferson Counties could put a serious delay in your drive for over a month.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says crews began a major overlay and milling project on a 22-mile stretch of K4 Highway Monday morning. Both the north and southbound lanes between US 24 and K 92 are affected.

While work is underway, parts of the busy two-lane highway will be reduced to one. KDOT says drivers should expect delays of up to 15 minutes in the construction zone.

Work will take place Monday through Saturday from sunrise to sunset and should be finished by early June, weather permitting.

