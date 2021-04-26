Advertisement

Drivers can expect delays as roadwork begins on K4 highway in Shawnee, Jefferson Counties

(WCAX)
By Chris Fisher and Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Roadwork on a busy stretch of highway in Shawnee and Jefferson Counties could put a serious delay in your drive for over a month.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says crews began a major overlay and milling project on a 22-mile stretch of K4 Highway Monday morning. Both the north and southbound lanes between US 24 and K 92 are affected.

While work is underway, parts of the busy two-lane highway will be reduced to one. KDOT says drivers should expect delays of up to 15 minutes in the construction zone.

Work will take place Monday through Saturday from sunrise to sunset and should be finished by early June, weather permitting.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD crews respond to a medical personnel call on the 2800 block of SW James on Saturday, April...
Topeka Police Department investigating suspicious death
The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff's Office requests the public's help in finding Rachael D. Stevens...
Westmoreland woman found in Havensville
Topeka police have identified a 46-year-old woman whose death Saturday night on the city's...
Police identify woman whose weekend death is being investigated as ‘suspicious’ in nature
A young public radio journalist died after she was struck by a stray bullet inside her Kansas...
A reporter in KC dies after being struck by a bullet in her apartment
Jeffrey J. Exon
Police say toddler may have been dead for days before dad called 911

Latest News

Kansas City Royals' Carlos Santana, right, celebrates with second baseman Nicky Lopez after...
AL-Central leading Royals beat Tigers 3-2, complete sweep
Kansas population grows 3%; state keeps 4 US House seats
Gov. Kelly signs bipartisan unemployment legislation overhaul
This week the U.S. will resume use of the single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
Kansas to resume administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccine