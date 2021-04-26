Crews to resume sign replacement this week on I-70 in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic will be restricted this week on Interstate 70 in west Topeka as crews continue replacing overhead signs.

Weather permitting, contractors will continue replacing overhead signs Tuesday to Friday, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

The schedule for the replacement:

Tuesday, April 27 – The westbound right lane of I-70 between S.W. Fairlawn Road and I-470 will be closed.

Wednesday, April 28 – The eastbound right lane of I-70 between S.W. Riverwood Lane and S.W. Wanamaker Road, will be closed.

Thursday, April 29 – The eastbound right lane of I-70 between S.W. Wanamaker Road and US-75 highway will be closed.

Friday, April 30 – The eastbound right lane of I-70 between US-75 highway and S.W. 1st Avenue will be closed.

KDOT officials said all of the closures will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the days the work is being done.

Signs and cones will direct traffic through the work zone.

KDOT officials say the new signs have updated reflectivity to make them more visible at night.

Additionally, the sizing of the signs has been adjusted.

When signs comes to the end of their service life and they are scheduled to be replaced, as is the case with these signs, KDOT updates them with signs that meet current federal standards.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone.

For information on road construction projects across Kansas, visit www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.

Work on the signs also was done this past week along portions of I-70 in Topeka.

Collins & Herman of Kansas City is the primary contractor for the sign-replacement project.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.