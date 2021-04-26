Advertisement

A reporter in KC dies after being struck by a bullet in her apartment

A young public radio journalist has died after being struck by a stray bullet inside her Kansas City apartment.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - A young public radio journalist has died after being struck by a stray bullet inside her Kansas City apartment.

Aviva Okeson-Haberman, 24, was struck by a bullet Friday afternoon while she was in her first-floor apartment, according to KCUR, where she worked.

Okeson-Haberman had been covering Missouri government and politics at the station where she had worked since 2019 after graduating from the University of Missouri.

After news of Okeson-Haberman’s death broke Sunday, many colleagues and public officials, including Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, offered memories and condolences on Twitter

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

