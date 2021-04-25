Westmoreland woman found in Havensville

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday 40-year-old Rachael Stevens, who was reported missing Friday, has been found.

Pottawatomie County Sheriff Shane Jager said Stevens’ KIA Sportage was found in rural Havensville on Saturday.

Stevens was not found in the area surrounding her car.

According to Jager, Stevens was found later in the evening in the city of Havensville and was reunited with her family.

Jager said the case remains under investigation, and thereis no further information at this time.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.