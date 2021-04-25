Warm Highs and Clear Skies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highs today will reach into the upper 70s with southerly winds between 15-20 mph, gusting to 30 at times all under mostly sunny conditions. Tonight’s lows will be near 60 degrees. Tomorrow we are sunny with gusty southerly winds between 15-25 mph and an afternoon high expected to be around 86 degrees. Our normal for this time of year is 67 so we are much warmer than normal, but I’ll take it!

Today: Mostly sunny skies. High near 77. Winds from the S at 15-20 mph, gusts to 30.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Lows near 60. Winds from the S at 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny skies. Highs in the middle 80s. Winds from the S at 15-25 mph with gusts to 35.

Our warm afternoon temperatures are due to the strong southerly winds bringing rich moisture and warmth from the Gulf of Mexico. Tuesday will be similar to Monday with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s and possibly some low 90s across the region.

Our next storm system to watch moves in late Tuesday afternoon into the evening bringing the chance for strong and possibly severe storms, although the highest threats will remain to our south. We will be watching the placement of the dryline and a slow moving cold front that may become stationary over northwest Kansas. Storms will likely fire along and ahead of these fronts in a warm, unstable environment. Ahead of the dryline we will see dew point temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s, this is sufficient moisture to support stronger thunderstorms. Here in northeast Kansas, we are included in a marginal sever storm risk with the main threats being large hail and gusty winds. There is also a very low tornado threat.

Overnight on Tuesday the cold front will finally pass over Kansas and cool our temperatures down into the upper 60s (back to normal!) and it is likely that we will see rain showers and maybe a few low end thunderstorms throughout Wednesday afternoon. After that, we rebound our afternoon highs back into the 70s near 80 again by next weekend.

