Topeka Police Department investigating suspicious death

TPD crews respond to a medical personnel call on the 2800 block of SW James on Saturday, April 24, 2021(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department (TPD) is investigating the circumstances of what they describe as a suspicious death.

Officers were called to the 2800 block of Southwest James at about 7:13 Saturday night on a 911 call requesting medical personnel.

When crews arrived they found the body of an adult female.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

