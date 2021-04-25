LifeHouse hosted their 3rd annual Sidewalk Chalk for Children

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and a local organization, Lifehouse held their third annual Sidewalk Chalk for Children.

LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center is a 1 in about 900 advocacy centers in the country and its main function is to do forensic interviews for children who have been abused.

They are located in Topeka but see kids all over northeast Kansas.

Other local organizations joined in on the event including Topeka police, AMR, and BACA.

“BACA is bikers against child abuse and they are another advocacy group that help children and they advocate for them and go to court with them and they go to their homes with them and they are another one of those people that is a safe adult that children can go to,” said Jill Shehi-Chapman.

If you are passing Evergy Plaza and see a blue pinwheel, those are the national symbol of childhood hope, health, and happiness.

