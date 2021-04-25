Advertisement

Fauci says US considering virus aid to India

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s top medical adviser on the pandemic says the U.S. is actively looking at ways to boost aid to India as it grapples with surging coronavirus cases.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told ABC’s “This Week” that several measures are being considered, including sending over oxygen supplies, COVID-19 tests, drug treatments and personal protective equipment.

The outbreak in India adds to the pressure on President Joe Biden to provide vaccines to other countries. Biden has said the U.S. won’t begin doing so until it has enough supplies at home.

Fauci said Sunday that the U.S. would review how to help increase India’s vaccine supply, such as by sending them doses or helping them “to essentially make vaccines themselves.”

