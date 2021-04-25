Big warm up starting tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highs Sunday will climb into the upper 70s, but we will get even warmer Monday and Tuesday with highs approaching 90 degrees! Our average high temperature for this time of year is about 67 degrees!

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Low in the mid 40s. Winds from the S at 5-10mph with gusts to 20.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds from the S at 15-20 mph with gusts to 35.

Highs on Monday will be in the mid-to-upper 80s with some locations in NC Ks possibly getting into the low 90s. We are in the end of April, but will be feeling more like June! This is all due to the strong southerly winds bringing rich moisture and warmth from the Gulf of Mexico. Tuesday will be similar to Monday with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s and possibly some low 90s.

Our next storm system to watch moves in Tuesday bringing the chance for strong to severe storms. We will be watching the placement of the dryline and a slow moving cold front that may become stationary over northwest Kansas. Storms will likely fire along and ahead of these fronts in a warm, unstable environment. Ahead of the dryline we will see dew point temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s, this is sufficient moisture to see severe weather. We still need to see other severe weather ingredients come together, which is something we will be monitoring over the next couple of days.

Right now, all threats are possible with Tuesday’s storms. The exact location and intensity is still in question, but it is likely that we in Northeast Kansas will see storms Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday. However, a “cap” may be in place (warm layer of air aloft that prevents storms from firing) and may limit our overall severe weather threat. At this time, the areas most likely to see severe weather will be south central Ks into western Ok. It’s still a good idea to review your severe weather plans while things are quiet this weekend since we are quickly approaching May which is our most active month for severe weather.

Extended forecast (WIBW)

After the cold front passes through, highs will become more seasonable for this time of year, back into the upper 60s.

We start warming back into the 70s next weekend.

Taking Action

1. Enjoy this weekends weather conditions!

2. Practice your severe weather plan this weekend in preparation of Tuesdays potential severe weather. Know your safe zones and make sure you stay tuned to us here at WIBW.

3. Download the WIBW Weather App for more updates!

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.