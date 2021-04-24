Seaman holds Inaugural Hall of Honor Induction

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman baseball legends heard their names called.

“It meant a lot,” Chris Carlson, Class of 2002 and Hall of Honor Inductee, said. “Just to be a part of something like this that had tremendous success.”

As they were honored for their careers.

“You think back to the times I was sitting on a tractor across the street over here, trying to work some sand into the infield so it can be a little less muddy and stuff,”

Phil Loomis, Seaman Head Baseball Coach from 1988-98 and Hall of Honor Inductee, said. “You never think, ‘Oh, that’s going to be 20 years from now, there’s going to be a Hall of Honor.’ None of that ever comes into your mind. But, you kind of go back and think that’s pretty neat.”

32 former Vikings were inducted into the inaugural class of the Seaman Baseball Hall of Honor, forever immortalizing their contributions to the program.

“Our teams and those individuals certainly is a who’s who list among baseball talent here in the city of Topeka and definitely here at Seaman High School,” Steve Bushnell, Athletics Director and Baseball Coach from 1999-2020, said. “It was just time to give back and this was just a small way to get that started.”

This first class well represents the nearly 4 decades of Seaman baseball history. From the programs first coach in Duane “Blackie” Melvin to it’s youngest member Ryan Zeferjahn, a rich history was celebrated.

“To be able to sit back as an old man with my grand kids and be able to point to the sign one day and say that was me or I was on that team, that’s going to be pretty neat and that’s something that will last me for the rest of my life.” Carlson said.

And it’s new members felt appreciated for their contributions.

“It was a time when you kind of think back and go, ‘Wow, that was a special time in my life,” Loomis said. “To be recognized just made it that much more special. Especially knowing that several of those were going to go in there with me.”

Below is a full list of all the members of the Inaugural Hall of Honor Class of 2021:

Name Class of/Relation to team Duane ‘Blackie’ Melvin Head Coach (1986-1987) Phil Loomis Head Coach (1988-98) Dan Carlson Contributor Ben Carlson Class of 2006 Chris Carlson Class of 2002 Eric Cheray Class of 2011 Ryan Colombo Class of 2013 Rick DeHart Class of 1986 Robbie Rea Class of 2009 Chad Rodriguez Class of 1992 Richard Thomas Class of 1989 Ryan Zeferjahn Class of 2016

Also inducted was the 2000 State Championship team. This was the first baseball state championship in Seaman program history.

2000 State Championship Team Larry Kelly Jeff Kurdziel Travis Northup Ryan Brooks Derek Child Charlie Dillon Michael Hansford Austin Hanson Nick LaBin Nick Butler Chris Carlson Steve DeForest Kyle Edwards Ryan Heston Chris McCulloch Adam Schroeder Chad Brown David Duckworth Mark Simoneau Richard Thomas Steve Bushnell

