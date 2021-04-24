Advertisement

Seaman holds Inaugural Hall of Honor Induction

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman baseball legends heard their names called.

“It meant a lot,” Chris Carlson, Class of 2002 and Hall of Honor Inductee, said. “Just to be a part of something like this that had tremendous success.”

As they were honored for their careers.

“You think back to the times I was sitting on a tractor across the street over here, trying to work some sand into the infield so it can be a little less muddy and stuff,”
Phil Loomis, Seaman Head Baseball Coach from 1988-98 and Hall of Honor Inductee, said. “You never think, ‘Oh, that’s going to be 20 years from now, there’s going to be a Hall of Honor.’ None of that ever comes into your mind. But, you kind of go back and think that’s pretty neat.”

32 former Vikings were inducted into the inaugural class of the Seaman Baseball Hall of Honor, forever immortalizing their contributions to the program.

“Our teams and those individuals certainly is a who’s who list among baseball talent here in the city of Topeka and definitely here at Seaman High School,” Steve Bushnell, Athletics Director and Baseball Coach from 1999-2020, said. “It was just time to give back and this was just a small way to get that started.”

This first class well represents the nearly 4 decades of Seaman baseball history. From the programs first coach in Duane “Blackie” Melvin to it’s youngest member Ryan Zeferjahn, a rich history was celebrated.

“To be able to sit back as an old man with my grand kids and be able to point to the sign one day and say that was me or I was on that team, that’s going to be pretty neat and that’s something that will last me for the rest of my life.” Carlson said.

And it’s new members felt appreciated for their contributions.

“It was a time when you kind of think back and go, ‘Wow, that was a special time in my life,” Loomis said. “To be recognized just made it that much more special. Especially knowing that several of those were going to go in there with me.”

Below is a full list of all the members of the Inaugural Hall of Honor Class of 2021:

NameClass of/Relation to team
Duane ‘Blackie’ MelvinHead Coach (1986-1987)
Phil LoomisHead Coach (1988-98)
Dan CarlsonContributor
Ben CarlsonClass of 2006
Chris CarlsonClass of 2002
Eric CherayClass of 2011
Ryan ColomboClass of 2013
Rick DeHartClass of 1986
Robbie ReaClass of 2009
Chad RodriguezClass of 1992
Richard ThomasClass of 1989
Ryan ZeferjahnClass of 2016

Also inducted was the 2000 State Championship team. This was the first baseball state championship in Seaman program history.

2000 State Championship Team
Larry Kelly
Jeff Kurdziel
Travis Northup
Ryan Brooks
Derek Child
Charlie Dillon
Michael Hansford
Austin Hanson
Nick LaBin
Nick Butler
Chris Carlson
Steve DeForest
Kyle Edwards
Ryan Heston
Chris McCulloch
Adam Schroeder
Chad Brown
David Duckworth
Mark Simoneau
Richard Thomas
Steve Bushnell

