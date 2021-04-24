Pair of earthquakes shake north-central Kansas

SMITH CO., Kan. (JC Post) - A pair of earthquakes shook north-central Kansas on Friday afternoon and on Saturday morning.

Just after 4 p.m. Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported a quake that measured a magnitude 2.9 was centered seven miles north of Downs.

A preliminary report from the Kansas Geological Survey indicated the quake measured 3.5 magnitude and said it was centered just east of the Smith County line in Jewell County.

KSGS also reported a 2.6 magnitude quake at 8:16 a.m. on Saturday in Smith County. There are no reports of damage. The threshold for damage usually starts at a magnitude of 4.0.

