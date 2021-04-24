New study shows Kansas has low rate of homelessness

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the study, Kansas has a homeless rate of 83.6 per 100,000 residents, putting it well below the national average of 174.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development found that the number of homeless in the U.S. has gone up every year for the past four years.

Barry Feaker says the point- in- time method used in the study can be a useful tool..

“Its a snapshot its like most of us in our phones, we have lots of pictures, this is just one out of many but its a picture and it helps to be able to say okay what are we seeing that’s on an equal basis across the country at that particular time however its within this small lens.”

but he says there can be many factors working against it.

“You know again its a 1 day count out of 365 days and so it could be just the day that they counted compared to other communities, and the methods that were used when trying to count, homeless are hard to count anyway, many of the homeless we see are the ones that are easy to count and the ones that we don’t see aren’t.”

He says that if the data collected is accurate it could show a promising future for the state.

“If it is an accurate count it could say something about the economy of Kansas doing better through the pandemic, it could say that the services are in better place throughout the state versus some other places in the country, so hopefully its a good sign that we have things in place maybe better than some other places do and I know that’s a fact within the state of Kansas.”

