Manhattan hosts first FBINAA Training Session

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan hosted its first FBI National Academy Associates Kansas/Western Missouri Chapter Annual Spring Training Session.

The Riley County Police Department says in a Facebook post that the FBI National Academy Associates Kansas/Western Missouri Chapter Annual Spring Training Session was held for the very first time in Manhattan during the week of April 19.

According to RCPD, training sessions were co-hosted by the FBI and FBINAA Kansas/Western Missouri Chapter. It said the chapter is made up of law enforcement executives from Kansas and Missouri that have graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va.

RCPD said its National Academy graduates include Director Butler (233rd session), Captain Jager (227th session) and Captain Freidline (227th session). It said keynote speaker at the training session was former Kansas State University Football Coach Bill Snyder.

