Manhattan hosts first FBINAA Training Session

Director Butler, Captain Jager and Captain Freidline pose with former K-State Football Coach Bill Snyder at the FBINAA Kansas/Western Missouri Chapter Annual Spring Training Session.(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan hosted its first FBI National Academy Associates Kansas/Western Missouri Chapter Annual Spring Training Session.

The Riley County Police Department says in a Facebook post that the FBI National Academy Associates Kansas/Western Missouri Chapter Annual Spring Training Session was held for the very first time in Manhattan during the week of April 19.

The FBI National Academy Associates (FBINAA) Kansas/Western Missouri Chapter Annual Spring Training Session was held...

Posted by RileyCountyPD on Saturday, April 24, 2021

According to RCPD, training sessions were co-hosted by the FBI and FBINAA Kansas/Western Missouri Chapter. It said the chapter is made up of law enforcement executives from Kansas and Missouri that have graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va.

RCPD said its National Academy graduates include Director Butler (233rd session), Captain Jager (227th session) and Captain Freidline (227th session). It said keynote speaker at the training session was former Kansas State University Football Coach Bill Snyder.

