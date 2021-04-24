LPD investigates after pedestrian hit while crossing street

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A 60-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle while walking across a Lawrence street on Friday night.

The Lawrence Police Department says around 8:40 p.m. on Friday, April 23, officers responded to reports that a pedestrian had been hit while crossing the street in the 1400 block of W 19th St.

According to LPD, despite life-saving measures by the police, the victim, a 60-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

LPD said W 19th. from Ousdahl Rd. to Naismith Dr. was closed on Friday night, but has since reopened.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.