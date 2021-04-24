KPERS school members to vote for new board trustee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - School members of the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System will vote for a new board trustee.

The Kansas Public Employees Retirement System says it will hold an election for school members to choose a trustee to represent them on the KPERS Board of Trustees for the next four years. It said the election will end on April 30 and members must have retired from a school employer or currently be working for one to be eligible to vote. It said this includes teachers and other district employees.

According to KPERS, board members serve a crucial role as a fiduciary by overseeing its operations and investment programs. It said member-elected positions allow members to have their voices heard in the board room. It said the school election will feature two candidates:

Ernie (Paul E.) Claudel, retired educator and building administrator, USD 233 Olathe

Ben Jacobs, superintendent, USD 355 Ellinwood

KPERS said school members are encouraged to vote online. It said phone voting and paper ballot options are also available by calling 1-888-275-5737.

According to KPERS, current Trustee Ryan Trader, Olathe, was unopposed as the “non-school” board member and will retain his seat, with a new term that starts on July 1.

KPERS said its board has nine trustees. It said the Governor appoints four, legislative leaders appoint two, Retirement System members elect two and the elected state treasurer is one.

KPERS said it provides retirement, disability and death benefits for the state’s school, state and local public employees. It said the retirement system has over 325,000 members and manages over $23 billion in assets. It said the system also oversees KPERS 457, Kansas’ voluntary 457(b) deferred compensation savings plan.

Candidate biographies and more information regarding the election can be found, HERE.

To vote online, click HERE.

