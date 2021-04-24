Advertisement

Kansas unemployment claims seem to be on the mend

(WVLT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas unemployment claims seem to be recovering.

WalletHub.com says Kansas unemployment claims are over 94% lower for the week of April 12 than they were compared to the same week in 2020. It said in its recent study, States Whose Unemployment Claims Are Recovering the Quickest, Kansas seemed to have a somewhat successful recovery from new unemployment claims.

According to the study, Kansas ranked No. 4 among states whose unemployment claims are recovering the quickest. It also said Kansas had ranked No. 3 in states whose unemployment claims had recovered the most since the start of the COVID-19 crisis.

The study showed that weekly unemployment claims for the week of April 12 in Kansas increased by over 46% compared to the same week in 2019. It said this was the fifth-smallest increase in the nation.

According to the study, weekly unemployment claims in the state decreased by over 15% compared to the start of 2020. It said this was the fifth-largest decrease in the nation.

The study also showed that weekly unemployment claims in the state decreased by over 94% during the week of April 12 compared to the same week in 2020. It said this was the third-largest decrease in the nation.

For more information, or to read the full study, click HERE.

