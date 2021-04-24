Kansas Supreme Court reverses Medicaid Fraud conviction

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court reversed a Medicaid Fraud conviction, among others, on Friday.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the case of Appeal No. 118,710: State of Kansas v. Jasmon D. Watson, it reversed the Wyandotte Co. conviction of Medicaid fraud. On review, it said Watson argued the prosecutor made a mistake by shifting the burden of proof and misstating the evidence and law during closing arguments. It said he also claimed the district court made an instructional error, which deprived him of a fair trial. It said it rejected Watson’s argument that the prosecutor shifted the burden of proof. However, it said it found the prosecutor did misstate the law because an intent to defraud is an essential element of Medicaid fraud, but the prosecutor’s comments suggested otherwise. It said it also found that the prosecutor made a mistake when she said Watson did not give any evidence to support his defense because he testified, and his testimony was not considered evidence. It said it held the combined effect of the mistakes prejudiced Watson’s right to a fair trial. Finally, it said it held an instructional error added to the prosecutorial error, and the combined effect also deprived him of a fair trial.

According to the Court, in Appeal No. 119,529: State of Kansas v. Luis Antonio Aguirre, it affirmed the decision of the Riley Co. District Court after Aguirre appealed his convictions of first-degree premeditated murder and voluntary manslaughter. It said a majority of the Court found Aguirre’s remarks to law enforcement voluntary. It said it also unanimously decided: the district court committed a harmless mistake in admitting expert testimony about the length of time a grave had been open; Aguirre’s conviction of first-degree premeditated murder was supported by enough evidence; the parties’ previous stipulation to the authenticity of various emails made during Aguirre’s first trial was also binding on his second trial; the district court did not make a mistake by refusing to issue a requested jury instruction on inference stacking; the prosecutor did not make a mistake during closing arguments; the district court had jurisdiction to convict Aguirre of two lesser offenses despite the fact that he was only charged with a single count of capital murder and there was no cumulative error.

The Court said in Appeal No. 119,998: State of Kansas v. Jeremy D. Levy, it upheld Levy’s first-degree felony murder conviction in Sedgwick Co. District Court. It said Levy shot and killed Erick Vazquez on June 17, 2017, and that Vazquez was an innocent victim caught in the cross-fire of two rival gangs. It said Levy challenged the sufficiency of the evidence used in his conviction, claimed the district court made a mistake by admitting gang evidence, argued his jury instructions expanded the charge against him and suggested a cumulative error denied him of a fair trial. It said it found no mistake and affirmed the conviction.

According to the Court, in the case of Appeal No. 121,054: State of Kansas v. Lee Davis IV, it affirmed the Court of Appeals decision to deny Davis’ motion to withdraw his plea beyond the one-year time limitation. It said the State charged Davis with first-degree murder and child abuse for allegedly beating his 4-year-old son to death. It said he pleaded no contest to one count of second-degree murder and one count of child abuse in 2013 in Brown Co. District Court. Four years later, it said Davis filed a pro see K.S.A. 60-1507 motion to withdraw his plea, and claimed excusable neglect for his out-of-time request. It said the district court denied Davis the motion and he appealed. It said the Court of Appeals then affirmed the district court ruling. In affirming the Court of Appeals and district court decision, it said it found a harmless error in the way the Court of Appeals decided whether to grant or deny Davis’ motion to withdraw a plea.

The Court said in Appeal No. 121,181: State of Kansas v. Mark Holley III, it reversed Holley’s first-degree murder conviction, but affirmed child endangerment convictions related to four different events within a single month of each other in 2017. It said Sedgwick Co. District Court convicted Holley of first-degree felony murder in the shooting death of D’Shaun Smith, two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of child endangerment, theft and possession of marijuana. On direct appeal, it said Holley challenged his first-degree murder and child endangerment convictions and lifetime postrelease supervision and restitution orders. It said it found the district court made a reversible mistake when it refused a self-defense instruction in the first-degree murder charge. It said it vacated the entire sentence and remanded the case back to the district court for further proceedings.

In the case of Appeal No. 121,685: State of Kansas v. Carlos Antonio Gallegos, it affirmed Gallegos’ conviction of first-degree premeditated murder. It said Gallegos appealed his conviction and argued the Wyandotte Co. District Court made a mistake by not giving jury instructions on voluntary manslaughter and voluntary intoxication. It said Gallegos also argued the State made a prosecutorial mistake in closing arguments. It said it found no mistakes had been made.

