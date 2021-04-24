Kansas GOP convention wraps up day two in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 800 people gathered for day two of the Kansas GOP convention in Manhattan on Saturday.

The Kansas GOP convention was held at the newly expanded Convention Center at the Hilton Garden Inn, the first large convention to make use of the space.

“It feels great because we were the last big event of the year last year, and we’re the first big event of the year, this year.” Kansas Republican Party chairman, Mike Kuckelman says.

Saturday morning included breakout sessions for each district to hear from the political leaders who represent them…the rooms were filled to standing room only.

“We have been working very hard on party unity. We’re ready for the 2022 elections.” Kuckelman says.

The Kansas GOP hosted their 2020 convention just before the ‘Stay at Home’ order was issued at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were lucky we were one of the last big events that were able to occur in the United States.” Kuckelman says.

The Kansas GOP convention wraps up Saturday evening with the Keep Kansas Red dinner, with South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem giving the keynote address at 7:00pm.

