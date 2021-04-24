Advertisement

Kan. man sentenced again for robbery, kidnapping

Leroy Randall
Leroy Randall(KDOC)
By JC Post
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (JC Post) - A Kansas man whose robbery and kidnapping convictions were recently overturned by the Kansas Court of Appeals and who was then convicted in a second trial was sentenced to 26 years in prison Friday.

In March, a jury convicted 60-year-old Leroy Randall on five counts including aggravated robbery and two counts of kidnapping.

Randall was originally sentenced to nearly 25 years for the robbery of a Dollar General store in 2015. During the case, Randall tried to represent himself after going through six attorneys. His case and first trial wandered through the court system for more than two years. When Randall suffered numerous health issues, a judge appointed an attorney and refused to let him represent himself. The Court of Appeals ruled that McCarville erred in that action and granted a new trial.

On Friday Randall was sentenced to 247 months on the aggravated robbery conviction, then handed consecutive sentences on one of the two kidnapping charges and one aggravated battery count.

The defense for Randall asked for a lesser sentence but this was the defendant’s fifth criminal conviction, therefore, the motion was denied.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff's Office requests the public's help in finding Rachael D. Stevens...
Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff asks for help finding missing woman
A 34-year-old Colorado man was found dead Thursday after his car left eastbound Interstate 70...
KHP identifies man found dead inside overturned car in Mission Creek
Troy Chambers was arrested for aggravated battery on Friday morning.
One in custody after Friday morning stabbing
Construction is currently stopped on apartments behind Hummer Sports Park
Construction stopped on independent living apartments
Charles Handley (Shawnee Co. Jail)
TPD arrests man after narcotics search

Latest News

Helping Hands Humane Society's event "Paws in the Park"
It was the second day at Paws in the Park at Helping Hands Humane Society
13 News at Six, Saturday Edition
2021 KS GOP convention
Kansas GOP convention wraps up day two in Manhattan
Director Butler, Captain Jager and Captain Freidline pose with former K-State Football Coach...
Manhattan hosts first FBINAA Training Session