Kan. man sentenced again for robbery, kidnapping

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (JC Post) - A Kansas man whose robbery and kidnapping convictions were recently overturned by the Kansas Court of Appeals and who was then convicted in a second trial was sentenced to 26 years in prison Friday.

In March, a jury convicted 60-year-old Leroy Randall on five counts including aggravated robbery and two counts of kidnapping.

Randall was originally sentenced to nearly 25 years for the robbery of a Dollar General store in 2015. During the case, Randall tried to represent himself after going through six attorneys. His case and first trial wandered through the court system for more than two years. When Randall suffered numerous health issues, a judge appointed an attorney and refused to let him represent himself. The Court of Appeals ruled that McCarville erred in that action and granted a new trial.

On Friday Randall was sentenced to 247 months on the aggravated robbery conviction, then handed consecutive sentences on one of the two kidnapping charges and one aggravated battery count.

The defense for Randall asked for a lesser sentence but this was the defendant’s fifth criminal conviction, therefore, the motion was denied.

