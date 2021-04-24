GTP to begin 2021 Top City Interns in June

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The fifth year of the Top City Intern program will begin in June.

The Greater Topeka Partnership says the 2021 Top City Interns program will begin its fifth year on June 1 with a celebration at the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center. In all, it said 70 in-person interns and a total of 200 interns will work throughout the summer. Currently, it said 18 Topeka area companies are involved in the program.

At the June 1 kickoff, GTP said interns will gather to socialize, learn more about the city and get a behind-the-scenes look at the Topeka Zoo with Director Brendan Wiley. It said with this and other intern events that will happen throughout the summer, interns will have the chance to witness Topeka’s quality of life while gaining professional and social experience.

“We believe internships are not only valuable for a college student’s career development, but also for employers. Internships allow employers to see if someone is a good candidate for a future career at their organization,” said Cassidy Roberson, chair of the Top City Interns committee. “Through the Top City Interns Program, we’re able to show summer interns opportunities in Topeka in hopes that they later consider Topeka a great place to live, work and play.”

“The activities our program offers allow interns to grow professionally, network and socialize with other interns,” said Roberson. “We’re excited that regardless of COVID-19, 70-plus interns will be joining us in Topeka this year.”

According to GTP, several programs, which include lunch ‘n learn opportunities with executives and social events, have been put together by the Top City Interns committee with representation from several companies and Forge Young Talent. It said virtual options will also be available for the events.

Kelli Maydew, executive director of Forge Young Talent, said, “Top City Interns is a great opportunity for our summer interns to get an idea of what the Capital City has to offer in terms of recreation, professional development and more. For many, this is their first introduction to Topeka. So, it’s the ideal time to extend a warm welcome and a show of community hospitality.”

“Programs such as Top City Interns offer young talent the very best experience the Capital City has to offer, so interns are able to envision themselves and their future in Topeka,” said Barbara Stapleton, vice president of business retention & talent initiatives, GO Topeka. “Efforts such as these help us establish the next generation in our workforce and expand Topeka & Shawnee County’s talent pipeline.”

GTP said the Top City Intern program is free for all participating interns. It said companies interested in entering their interns or sponsoring the program should contact Barbara.Stapleton@TopekaPartnership.com.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.