Advertisement

FBI arrests Kansas woman in connection with Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot

Jennifer Ruth Parks faces charges of entering a restricted building without authority and...
Jennifer Ruth Parks faces charges of entering a restricted building without authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.(U.S. Department of Justice)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The FBI arrested a Kansas woman in connection with the Jan. 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol, court documents show. The FBI said Jennifer Ruth Parks turned herself in Friday, April 23. Charges against her include entering a restricted building without authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Court documents say Parks attended former President Donald Trump’s rally in Washington, D.C., believing it would be peaceful. Security footage from inside the Capitol shows that Parks entered the building and stayed there between 30 minutes and one hour.

An affidavit from the U.S. Department of Justice said the FBI interviewed Parks on Jan. 17. The court documents say Parks and her friend entered the Capitol after the doors were broken and gives the following account of what Parks did within the building.

“Parks entered the Capitol Building through the front lower door with no stairs. PARKS proceeded up a round staircase to the second floor and observed groups of people praying and singing. PARKS sung the U.S. national anthem in a group on the second floor of the building. PARKS attempted to exit the Capitol Building through the front door and was told by a police officer not to exit there. PARKS was directed by another police officer to leave down a hallway, and she exited the building at that time.”

The affidavit does not specify where Parks is from in the state. Part of the evidence includes data from her cell phone which has the area code for the Kansas City area.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 34-year-old Colorado man was found dead Thursday after his car left eastbound Interstate 70...
KHP identifies man found dead inside overturned car in Mission Creek
The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff's Office requests the public's help in finding Rachael D. Stevens...
Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff asks for help finding missing woman
Troy Chambers was arrested for aggravated battery on Friday morning.
One in custody after Friday morning stabbing
Charles Handley (Shawnee Co. Jail)
TPD arrests man after narcotics search
Construction is currently stopped on apartments behind Hummer Sports Park
Construction stopped on independent living apartments

Latest News

Person throwing prescription medications in bin for National Drug Take Back Day at Mission...
Shawnee Co.’s Drug Take Back Day projected to beat last October’s numbers
Shawnee Co. Drug Take Back Day
Shawnee Co. Drug Take Back Day
Pair of earthquakes shake north-central Kansas
Kansas Book Festival to return to Washburn University in September
Kansas unemployment claims seem to be on the mend