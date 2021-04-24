Family of murdered 13-year-old release balloons signaling her birthday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The family of 13-year-old Mercedes Holford, who was killed last summer, released balloons for her birthday Friday night.

The family says the balloons and signs they placed in the yard will remind people to report suspicious activity to the police.

The murder of Holford and 37-year-old Crystal Andrews has yet to be solved.

