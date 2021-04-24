Advertisement

Family of murdered 13-year-old release balloons signaling her birthday

Family releases balloons for Mercedes Holford's birthday
Family releases balloons for Mercedes Holford's birthday(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The family of 13-year-old Mercedes Holford, who was killed last summer, released balloons for her birthday Friday night.

The family says the balloons and signs they placed in the yard will remind people to report suspicious activity to the police.

The murder of Holford and 37-year-old Crystal Andrews has yet to be solved.

