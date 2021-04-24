Crews responding to a car flipped on I-70 Westbound
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local authorities are responding to an accident causing a car to flip over on I-70 in the westbound lanes between SW Gage and SW MacVicar.
A car is flipped over and causing one-lane traffic for a stretch of road. We have no further information at this time of how this happened or how many people are involved.
Fire crews and AMR are en route to make a rescue.
We will continue to update the story when we receive more information.
