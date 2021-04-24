Construction stopped on independent living apartments

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction has stalled on an independent living apartment complex behind Hummer Sports Park.

The City of Topeka says the contractor and architect on record changed over the winter, which has led to a work stoppage. The units were under construction under Calamar, but the housing developer no longer lists the living community under their current projects.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.