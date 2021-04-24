Advertisement

Celebrities come to defense of Wichitan with rare skin disorder after TikTok bans account

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita mother could take on TikTok after the social media platform removed videos of her son who has a rare skin disorder that makes his skin blister and bleed. On his side, 20-year-old Marky Jaquez has celebrities jumping in, joining the support from family, friends and admirers.

Jacquez and his mother, Melissa run a popular TikTok account together. Recently, the platform removed some videos and flagged them for graphic content. Melissa Jacquez said TikTok sent her a message saying that the videos were “gruesome or violent” and deleted some of them before banning her account.

TikTok has since restored the account, claiming it was removed because someone flagged the account as being run by someone younger than 13. Marky and his mother have the support of several celebrities who have posted in Marky’s defense. Marky and Melissa Jaquez are now receiving calls from national media outlets, as well.

Last year, Eyewitness News spoke with Marky and Melissa Jacquez after Marky’s acceptance into potentially life-changing trials at Stanford University were delayed due to COVID-19.

Eyewitness News plans to follow up with this latest developing story on Marky’s journey and the support he’s receiving well beyond his community.

