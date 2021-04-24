Big Warm up Coming Your Way

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - From snow to 80 degrees, this week includes all seasons! We start our rapid warming trend today with highs expected to be in the middle 60s with partly cloudy skies this morning that will become mostly sunny later this afternoon and evening. Winds today will still be out of the north between 10 to 15 mph. Overnight tonight the winds will be turning to be form the south with a low tonight of about 45 degrees.

Sunday we warm up into the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies and breezy southerly winds between 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Tomorrow night we only get down to about 60 degrees with overall clear skies and south winds still breezy at times between 10 to 15 mph.

Today: High near 66, North winds between 10-15 mph, becoming mostly sunny.

Tonight: Low near 45, Winds becoming south between 5-10, mostly clear.

Tomorrow: High near 77, South winds between 15-20 mph, Mostly sunny.

Monday is when we really start to think we are in June with a high around 84 degrees. Winds on Monday will be gusty from the south between 15 to 25 mph, gusting up to 35 mph. Skies will overall be sunny and the south winds will help in transporting some gulf moisture into Northeast Kansas by then. Monday will be warm with lows in the middle 60s under clear conditions and south winds between 10 to 15 mph.

We see Spring weather conditions appear on Tuesday. Tuesday is our warmest day with a high expected to be near 85 degrees and southwest winds between 15 to 20 mph. Skies will be sunny allowing for a lot of daytime heating. The Dryline will be in place in west-central Kansas with a slow moving cold front that may become stationary over northwest Kansas. These elements mixed with the gulf moisture are expected to create favorable conditions for strong and severe storms Tuesday afternoon and evening. Right now, all threats are possible with Tuesday’s storms. The exact location and intensity is still in question, but it is likely that we in Northeast Kansas will see storms Tuesday afternoon and evening. Take time this weekend to review your severe weather plan.

The cold front will slide through Kansas Tuesday night and bring our temperatures back down in to the 60s for Wednesday and Thursday. There are some additional rain chances for Wednesday which is not expected to be severe. A slight chance for a scattered rain shower or two is also in place for Thursday afternoon. After that, we warm back into the 70s just in time for next weekend.

