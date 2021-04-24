Annual Kansas GOP convention held in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds gathered at the Hilton Garden Inn in Manhattan for the annual Kansas GOP convention this weekend.

The 2021 event started with registration Friday afternoon, and a panel discussion on ‘Why you should run for School Board’

The meetings continued throughout the afternoon, and Friday evening the Young Republicans hosted a reception in Aggieville, while others enjoyed desserts at the convention center.

Saturday morning events start early with a Breakfast meeting, followed by multiple breakout sessions throughout the day.

“When I see this many people spend their weekend to attend meetings to talk about how we’re going to win elections, it’s very encouraging, this is very encouraging.” Kansas Republican Party, chairman, Mike Kuckelman says.

The Kansas GOP convention wraps up tomorrow evening with the Keep Kansas Red Dinner, with South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem giving the keynote address at 7:00pm.

