Advertisement

Annual Kansas GOP convention held in Manhattan

2021 KS GOP convention held in Manhattan
2021 KS GOP convention held in Manhattan(WIBW)
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds gathered at the Hilton Garden Inn in Manhattan for the annual Kansas GOP convention this weekend.

The 2021 event started with registration Friday afternoon, and a panel discussion on ‘Why you should run for School Board’

The meetings continued throughout the afternoon, and Friday evening the Young Republicans hosted a reception in Aggieville, while others enjoyed desserts at the convention center.

Saturday morning events start early with a Breakfast meeting, followed by multiple breakout sessions throughout the day.

“When I see this many people spend their weekend to attend meetings to talk about how we’re going to win elections, it’s very encouraging, this is very encouraging.” Kansas Republican Party, chairman, Mike Kuckelman says.

The Kansas GOP convention wraps up tomorrow evening with the Keep Kansas Red Dinner, with South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem giving the keynote address at 7:00pm.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 34-year-old Colorado man was found dead Thursday after his car left eastbound Interstate 70...
KHP identifies man found dead inside overturned car in Mission Creek
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. (AP...
Governor vetoes transgender athlete bill, SB 55
A car veered off I-70 into Mission Creek about a half-mile from Valencia Road, killing one...
At least one person dead after car veers off I-70 into Mission Creek
The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff's Office requests the public's help in finding Rachael D. Stevens...
Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff asks for help finding missing woman
Troy Chambers was arrested for aggravated battery on Friday morning.
One in custody after Friday morning stabbing

Latest News

Family releases balloons for Mercedes Holford's birthday
Family of murdered 13-year-old release balloons signaling her birthday
Dry and warmer weekend arrives
Friday night forecast: Dry and warmer weekend ahead
Chris Johnson - Boater Division champion.
Johnson and Neuville are division champions in the Bass Nation Central Regional
KHMA to host motorcycle ride to support veterans, first responders