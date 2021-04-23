USD 501 Equity Council speaks on Floyd death and verdict

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - USD 501 staff and community members reflected on the death of George Floyd at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin during their final Equity Council meeting of the school year.

Following the guilty verdict of Chauvin, Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson said they want their professionals and students to have open conversations. She and the members of the TPS Racial Equity Council wants to make sure people in Topeka are trained to assist students in processing the death of George Floyd.

Director of Instructional Services for TPS Dr. Aarion Gray said, “As I looked at the family, even as I heard the verdict I mean, that was just a deep breathe that I was able to take. Just knowing that the system is working.” Another member said they are elated with the verdict but won’t be satisfied until they hear a final sentencing.

They broke into smaller groups to discuss different perspectives. Including Floyd’s family handling the death, trial and verdict, the 17-year-old who recorded the death and posted it to social media, the community, the jurors and educators.

Scott Dual Language Magnet School Principal Dr. Pilar Mejía spoke for her group on the perspective of the jurors. The group called the diverse group of jurors brave and courageous to do what the job entails and the conflicting pressures, influential groups and political ramifications they faced.

“Lady Liberty was brought up in our conversation, even though it may be a cut and dry job, ‘let’s go do this,’ it is not always that way and not everybody is able to, for whatever reason, come up with the conclusion that this very brave and righteous jury was able to come up to and that it has incredible potential for something that has been so wrong for so long to move forward,” she said. “Yes, it’s a small step but it’s a small step that can generate incredible change and much needed change. Not just in our country but also in the whole world because they are watching.”

Lalo Munoz spoke on behalf of the group discussing the teen who recorded the death. He commended the young person’s action taken. Asking the question if he, and group members, were younger would they have done the same and been able to stay calm and have the self-awareness to do something. He also said his group discussed from the educator’s standpoint, the impact it is having overall for students with social media access.

“How the impact it is having on our young people to see that this 17-year-old took action in a situation and that young people are an important part of what’s happened over however long it’s been and it’s something many people are taking with them the impact that social media and action that they can take that’s having a profound affect in lots of ways that we wouldn’t imagine,” he said. Quincy Elementary Principal Katherine Sonderegger spoke for the educator’s perspective group. She said they discussed the influence of media and social media.

“That was a very private moment for them and it was publicized all over the world, but then again you have to wonder if we take media out of it, that also would have been possibly taken the opportunity that the media had in having the video publicized in the first place of the actual event,” she said.

As well as handling the situation from different age groups from high school students to elementary students. Saying with older students and adults, bringing it up and having conversations right away would be much better for them as they could be able to handle it. But elementary students is a harder rope to stand on.

“We weren’t sure that at the elementary level what our place was and what that line was between we bring things up or is that a family conversation, kind of where the schools role is there,” she said. “Elementary all agreed that we definitely heard about it that students were bringing it up and talking about it but we weren’t sure if they were having conversations at home, if they just knew the name, if they just saw it on social media and again, drawing that fine line of is it our place to bring it up and have those conversations.”

Highland Park teacher Veronica Andrade spoke for the group speaking on the community and said they were all pleased with the outcome of the verdict, but there is still more reform and education to be had for biases and prejudices against people who do not look like them, speaking in terms of any race of individuals not one specific race.

“We speak about fairness and justice that we were very glad and pleased with it however there’s still work to be done. We did see hope for the future being with new leaders, new leadership everywhere that hopefully they can bring that hope and continue to instill justice and peace and calmness with everyone around,” said Andrade.

TPS is looking into curriculum changes for ethnic and racial learning by creating a two-year rotation. Year one would feature African American History, Asian American History and West African geography courses. Year two will be Hispanic, Native American, Women and Ethnic Studies courses. Which would feature new reading materials as well.

Group members believe training educators from professional groups could be a step in the right direction, but also ensuring the conversation didn’t end when everyone left the virtual meeting.

“Ensuring that we have some developed training in place for all teachers for the courageous conversations that need to be had,” said Anderson. “We’re trusting this sparks you to begin a conversation and to continue the one perhaps that you started in different ways.”

