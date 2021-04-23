Advertisement

Two Topeka men arrested in connection with stolen motorcycle

By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka men are in custody facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing motorcycle from a home Friday morning.

Just before 5:30am, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications received a call about a motorcycle that was stolen from the 4200 block of SE 2nd St. Deputies arrived in the area and located the suspects’ vehicle and SE 2nd St. and SE Croco Rd. The motorcycle was located on SE 2nd St. near the Oakland Expressway and returned to its owner.

Joshua Krahn and Ryan Brooks, both of Topeka, were arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the theft of the motorcycle. Brooks was also charged with driving with a suspended license.

